Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $172.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

