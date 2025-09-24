Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.2% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $75,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VEA opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $172.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

