Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,325,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,770,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,958,000 after purchasing an additional 333,060 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 355,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

