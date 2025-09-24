AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

T stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

