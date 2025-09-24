Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $62,000 Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Fortitude Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $305.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $323.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $305.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.60.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

