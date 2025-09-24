Carr Financial Group Corp Has $280,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE T opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

