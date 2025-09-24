Legacy Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $598.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.30. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

