Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $52,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $187.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
