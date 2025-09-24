Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $52,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $187.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.