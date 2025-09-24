Northside Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $272.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.38 and its 200-day moving average is $257.48. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $253.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.