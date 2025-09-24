Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.0% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after buying an additional 142,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after purchasing an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $988,822,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $227.78 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

