Northside Capital Management LLC Acquires 354 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,066 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 252.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after acquiring an additional 892,549 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in GE Vernova by 109.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after acquiring an additional 868,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in GE Vernova by 10,044.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,773,000 after acquiring an additional 834,129 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in GE Vernova by 627.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,388 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $633.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.69, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $620.35 and a 200 day moving average of $483.28. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.