Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 1,200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.33.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $471.77 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $485.34. The stock has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

