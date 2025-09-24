Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 298 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $261.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $186.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.