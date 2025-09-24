Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 319,492 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,366,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $531,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

