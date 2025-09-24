Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $216.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $217.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

