Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $260,000. CHB Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,218,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $266,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $314.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.