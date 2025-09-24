LVZ Inc. Has $401,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,447 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.08.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $410.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

