Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.19 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $106.11.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,993,341.28. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at $60,750,895.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $14,960,635. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

