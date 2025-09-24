Carr Financial Group Corp Acquires 519 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

