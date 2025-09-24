iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Stock Position Lifted by Kagan Cocozza Asset Management

Kagan Cocozza Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

