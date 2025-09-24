Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.1% of Norden Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,218.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,145.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $517.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.