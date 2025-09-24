Axis Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Axis Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,335.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,437,000 after purchasing an additional 913,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

