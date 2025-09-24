Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stock Holdings Lowered by Mainstream Capital Management LLC

Mainstream Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

