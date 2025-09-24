Main Street Group LTD Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

