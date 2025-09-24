Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 765 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.6% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.9%

TSLA opened at $425.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.16, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

