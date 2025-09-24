Waycross Partners LLC Sells 55,794 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55,794 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Bank of America decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $303.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.27. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

