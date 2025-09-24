GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,066 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 252.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after purchasing an additional 892,549 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after purchasing an additional 868,927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,773,000 after purchasing an additional 834,129 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 627.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,388 shares during the period.

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GEV opened at $633.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.28. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.07 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.69, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

