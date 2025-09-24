Verum Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Mizuho lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $633.65 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.07 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $620.35 and its 200-day moving average is $483.28. The stock has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a PE ratio of 152.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

