IMS Capital Management Takes $583,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 31.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,640,614 shares of company stock worth $992,096,077 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

