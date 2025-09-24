Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 913 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSP opened at $188.71 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

