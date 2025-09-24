Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 48,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $433.07 billion, a PE ratio of 608.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $190.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $1,598,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,014.40. This represents a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock valued at $250,524,804. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.