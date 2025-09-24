AM Investment Strategies LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

