Alhambra Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.8%

CocaCola stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

