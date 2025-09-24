Carr Financial Group Corp Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $611.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $615.26. The company has a market cap of $734.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $590.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.