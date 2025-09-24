CHB Investment Group LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.9% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $289.21 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.18 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.73.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

