Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Holdings Boosted by Tenon Financial LLC

Tenon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 19.1% of Tenon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $43,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after buying an additional 4,437,846 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,032,000 after buying an additional 2,830,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,705,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

