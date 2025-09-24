Mastercard Incorporated $MA Holdings Raised by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $569.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

