BNC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.