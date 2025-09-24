Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 309,400 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

