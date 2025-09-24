BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EFA opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

