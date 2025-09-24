TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 1,836 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.66.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Phillip Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

