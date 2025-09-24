Verum Partners LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.29 and a 200 day moving average of $232.81. The stock has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

