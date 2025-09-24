TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 2,516 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 58,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,693,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 186,420 shares in the company, valued at $26,307,590.40. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $4,092,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 399,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,325,688.65. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $20,841,628 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MS opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $163.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.92.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

