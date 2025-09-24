RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $272.34 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

