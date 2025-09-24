Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,066 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 252.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after purchasing an additional 892,549 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after buying an additional 868,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,773,000 after buying an additional 834,129 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 627.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,946,000 after buying an additional 799,388 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of GEV opened at $633.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.07 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $620.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

