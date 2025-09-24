Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,255,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 799,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 127,347 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 293,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.51.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.