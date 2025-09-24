Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,255,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 799,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 127,347 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 293,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.