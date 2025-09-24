Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

