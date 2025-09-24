Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Holdings Boosted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

