AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 96 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,267,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after purchasing an additional 894,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.71 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

