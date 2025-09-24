Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1%

CAT opened at $471.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $427.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.09. The company has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $485.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total value of $7,941,849.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 465,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,289,088.35. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

